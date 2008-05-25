Memorial Day Ceremonies Held This Morning in Carpinteria

Memorial Day ceremonies will be held at the Carpinteria Cemetery, 1501 Cravens Lane, at 10 a.m. Monday. The ceremonies will feature a bagpiper, color guard, a presentation of wreaths and flowers, a cannon salute and “Taps.” A roll call of those from Carpinteria who have fallen in battle will also be read. The name of an Iraq veteran who was killed last year will be added to the roll. Lois Mahalia will sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” to open the ceremonies and Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, has been invited to speak on veterans issues currently before Congress. First District Supervisor Salud Cabajal, a former Marine, has also been invited to address the gathering. The ceremonies will be supported by Boy Scout Troop 50 members who will carry flags and march onto the parade ground.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >