Santa Barbara County Memorial Day Ceremonies Honor Veterans

Veterans and their families took part in various Memorial Day ceremonies across Santa Barbara County on Monday to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation held a free patriotic ceremony in the city of Santa Barbara that featured performances from the Santa Barbara Choral Society, retiring of the colors, a tribute to the armed forces and guest speakers.

The sounds of a bagpipe procession by Pipe Major Bill Boetticher welcomed more than 200 people gathered at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.

In his address, Retired Marine Corps Sgt. Max Peck said Memorial Day is a time to be thankful and remember soldiers' commitment to duty and the country.

Peck earned the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his exemplary performance during combat operations, and he was promoted to a leadership role as a noncommissioned officer.

“Spending five years in the Marine Corps, my memories remain vivid — my challenges, achievements, losses and friends,” the UC Santa Barbara alumnus told the crowd. “I often examine my time in the service weighing the good against the bad.”

After leaving the military, Peck transferred to UCSB in 2015, where he helped his fellow veterans as the college’s Student Veterans Organization president.

He worked on outreach programs aiming to bring more veterans to the campus, built relationships with businesses seeking to hire veterans, and promoted awareness about veteran issues.

Peck said residents must remember the fallen who gave their lives in the name of freedom.

“We remember their achievements, their courage and say ‘thank you’ for their sacrifice,” Peck said. “We honor our heroes and morn those who are not here.”

United States Air Force Lt. Col. Patricia Rumpza also was a guest speaker.

She served five years in the Air Force after receiving her nursing degree in Huron, South Dakota.

During her time in the Air Force, she worked in Florida as a nurse with special assignments with the Apollo Space Program. She went to Taiwan as a staff and flight nurse. Rumpza served with the Air Force until 1993.

In addition, Rumpza served active duty for the first Persian Gulf War, and she served in Operation Desert Storm as an aeromedical evacuation troop operation officer from 1990-1991.

Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, a Marine veteran, also spoke. He asked the service members and veterans to stand during the ceremony.

“Thank you for answering the call to duty, and thank you for your service,” Carbajal told those standing.

In Santa Maria, approximately 200 people gathered at the Santa Maria Cemetery for an hourlong Memorial Day ceremony Monday.

Michael Stadnick Jr., master of ceremonies and commander of the Central Coast Veterans Honor Guard, also remembered Americans still listed as missing in action from conflicts overseas.

“Let us not forget those that have served our country and have yet to come home,” he said.

The ceremony included the traditional MIA table set for one person and filled with symbolism such as a single red rose for the blood shed in the name of freedom for the United States, a lemon slice to note their bitter fate, a sprinkling of salt to reflect families’ tears and a candle to show hope, he said.

Among those in attendance Monday were family members of fallen warriors, such as Marine Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Menusa, 33, killed in Iraq in 2003 and and Marine Cpl. Joseph Heredia, 22, who died days after being injured in Iraq in 2004. Both men were buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery.

During his speech, Col. Curtis Hernandez, 30th Operations Group commander at Vandenberg Air Force Base, noted more 12 U.S. military members have died so far in 2018.

“On this and on every Memorial Day we must never forget the day’s meaning and we must remember those patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom and justice,” Hernandez said.

Other Memorial Day ceremonies occurred in Goleta, Carpinteria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Guadalupe and Solvang and the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center.

