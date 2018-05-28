Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 10:05 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Memorial Day Ceremonies Honor Veterans

Michael Stadnick Jr., master of ceremonies and commander of the Central Coast Veterans Honor Guard, also remembered Americans still listed as missing in action from conflicts overseas

Memorial Day ceremony in Santa Barbara

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation holds a Memorial Day ceremony at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on Monday morning. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 3369 > of 9
Memorial Day ceremony in Santa Barbara

Members of the Santa Barbara Choral Society perform during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Santa Barbara Cemetery Monday morning. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 3370 > of 9
Memorial Day ceremony in Santa Barbara

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation holds a Memorial Day ceremony at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on Monday morning. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 3371 > of 9
Memorial Day ceremony in Santa Barbara

Congressman Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Santa Barbara Cemetery Monday morning. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 3372 > of 9
Memorial Day ceremony in Santa Barbara

Flags are placed at the Santa Barbara Cemetery for Memorial Day. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 3373 > of 9
Memorial Day ceremony in Santa Maria

Col. Curtis Hernandez, 30th Operations Group commander at Vandenberg Air Force Base, speaks during the Memorial Day ceremony in Santa Maria on Monday morning. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3374 > of 9
Memorial Day ceremony in Santa Maria

David Rackley performs taps during the Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the Santa Maria Cemetery. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3375 > of 9
Memorial Day ceremony in Santa Maria

Representatives of assorted veteran, fraternal and community organizations place wreaths during the annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the Santa Maria Cemetery. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3376 > of 9
Memorial Day ceremony in Santa Maria

Steve DeMarco from the Knights of Columbus participates in the Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the Santa Maria Cemetery. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3377 > of 9
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 28, 2018 | 9:41 p.m.

Veterans and their families took part in various Memorial Day ceremonies across Santa Barbara County on Monday to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation held a free patriotic ceremony in the city of Santa Barbara that featured performances from the Santa Barbara Choral Society, retiring of the colors, a tribute to the armed forces and guest speakers.

The sounds of a bagpipe procession by Pipe Major Bill Boetticher welcomed more than 200 people gathered at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.

In his address, Retired Marine Corps Sgt. Max Peck said Memorial Day is a time to be thankful and remember soldiers' commitment to duty and the country.

Peck earned the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his exemplary performance during combat operations, and he was promoted to a leadership role as a noncommissioned officer. 

“Spending five years in the Marine Corps, my memories remain vivid — my challenges, achievements, losses and friends,” the UC Santa Barbara alumnus told the crowd. “I often examine my time in the service weighing the good against the bad.”

After leaving the military, Peck transferred to UCSB in 2015, where he helped his fellow veterans as the college’s Student Veterans Organization president.

He worked on outreach programs aiming to bring more veterans to the campus, built relationships with businesses seeking to hire veterans, and promoted awareness about veteran issues.

Peck said residents must remember the fallen who gave their lives in the name of freedom.

“We remember their achievements, their courage and say ‘thank you’ for their sacrifice,” Peck said. “We honor our heroes and morn those who are not here.” 

United States Air Force Lt. Col. Patricia Rumpza also was a guest speaker.

She served five years in the Air Force after receiving her nursing degree in Huron, South Dakota. 

During her time in the Air Force, she worked in Florida as a nurse with special assignments with the Apollo Space Program. She went to Taiwan as a staff and flight nurse. Rumpza served with the Air Force until 1993. 

Memorial Day ceremony in Santa Maria Click to view larger
Representatives of assorted veteran, fraternal and community organizations place wreaths during the annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the Santa Maria Cemetery. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

In addition, Rumpza served active duty for the first Persian Gulf War, and she served in Operation Desert Storm as an aeromedical evacuation troop operation officer from 1990-1991.

Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, a Marine veteran, also spoke. He asked the service members and veterans to stand during the ceremony.

“Thank you for answering the call to duty, and thank you for your service,” Carbajal told those standing.

In Santa Maria, approximately 200 people gathered at the Santa Maria Cemetery for an hourlong Memorial Day ceremony Monday.

Michael Stadnick Jr., master of ceremonies and commander of the Central Coast Veterans Honor Guard, also remembered Americans still listed as missing in action from conflicts overseas.

“Let us not forget those that have served our country and have yet to come home,” he said. 

The ceremony included the traditional MIA table set for one person and filled with symbolism such as a single red rose for the blood shed in the name of freedom for the United States, a lemon slice to note their bitter fate, a sprinkling of salt to reflect families’ tears and a candle to show hope, he said. 

Among those in attendance Monday were family members of fallen warriors, such as Marine Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Menusa, 33, killed in Iraq in 2003 and  and Marine Cpl. Joseph Heredia, 22, who died days after being injured in Iraq in 2004. Both men were buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery. 

During his speech, Col. Curtis Hernandez, 30th Operations Group commander at Vandenberg Air Force Base, noted more 12 U.S. military members have died so far in 2018.

“On this and on every Memorial Day we must never forget the day’s meaning and we must remember those patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom and justice,” Hernandez said. 

Other Memorial Day ceremonies occurred in Goleta, Carpinteria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Guadalupe and Solvang and the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 