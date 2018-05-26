Solemn Memorial Day Observations Scheduled Throughout Santa Barbara County

Monday ceremonies commemorate U.S. military members who died in service to U.S.

Santa Barbara County will be commemorating Memorial Day on Monday with numerous ceremonies and programs honoring the men and women who died in military service to the United States.

South Coast

The Santa Barbara Airport will honor veterans on Memorial Day weekend by placing wreaths at the two World War II Memorials.

The Santa Barbara Cemetery Association, 901 Channel Drive, will host a Memorial Day event from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Monday. The ceremony will include a patriotic program featuring the Santa Barbara Choral Society, bagpipers and a keynote speaker, according to organizers. The event is sponsored by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

The Goleta Cemetery District, 44 S. San Antonio Road, will hold a ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday. The gathering also will pay tribute to those men and women who are presently serving in the military and to their families.

The Carpinteria Lions Club will present a Memorial Day Observance gathering at the Carpinteria Cemetery, 1501 Cravens Lane, at 10 a.m. Monday.

North County

In the Santa Ynez Valley, residents and tourists alike will pause at noon Monday in Solvang Park for the Memorial Day ceremony, which will feature a performance by the Santa Ynez Valley Wind Ensemble. The keynote speaker this year is Air Force Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting, 14th Air Force commander at Vandenberg Air Force Base and the special guest speaker is retired Navy Capt. Charlie Plumb, who spent six years as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War.

Other speakers include Dave Smith, a Marine Corps veteran who served during the Vietnam War, and Navy veteran Ed Jorgensen, from World War II, with the ceremony coordinated by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139 and American Legion Post 160.

A flyover of vintage military aircraft is also anticipated.

Other North County Memorial Day ceremonies will occur at 11 a.m. Monday with multiple speakers and more planned by various veterans organizations.

» Santa Maria Cemetery, 1501 S. College Drive. Speakers will include Air Force Col. Curtis Hernandez, 30th Operations Group commander at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

» Pine Grove Cemetery, 1100 Stubblefield Road in Orcutt, where Air Force Lt. Col Brent Gallant, 30th Security Forces Squadron commander, is participating.

» Guadalupe Cemetery, corner of Highways 1 and 166, where Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeff Johnson, 30th Medical Group, will speak.

» Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery, 600 S. C St., where Air Force Col. Michael Hough, 30th Space Wing commander, will speak.

