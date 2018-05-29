Memorial Day Shovel Attack Leads to Attempted-Homicide Arrest in Carpinteria

A 44-year-old Ventura resident allegedly attacked a man with shovel at a McDonald’s parking lot on Memorial Day, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Travis John Wheeler was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide at 6:50 a.m. Monday after he allegedly swung the shovel at the 48-year-old victim and knocked him off his bicycle, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Wheeler was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $1 million.

When deputies responded to the attack, near the area of Casitas Pass Road and Carpinteria Avenue, they witnessed Wheeler holding a shovel over the victim’s head, Hoover said.

Deputies were able to convince Wheeler to move away from the injured victim and to put the shovel down, she added.

Wheeler and the victim know each other, Hoover said, and Wheeler had been lying in wait for the victim in the McDonald’s parking lot.

Once Wheeler saw the victim enter the parking lot on his bicycle, he allegedly attacked him, knocking him off of his bicycle while swinging the shovel at the victim’s head and chest.

The victim, whose name was not released, sustained injuries to his hands, arms and legs while attempting to defend himself. He was not taken to the hospital, at his own request.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805.681.4100. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171 or go www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.