Memorial for Joni Gray Planned Thursday at Santa Maria Elks Lodge

A memorial gathering for Joni Gray, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Santa Maria Valley community leader, is planned for Thursday at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

Gray died last week at the age of 75 after collapsing in court two days earlier.

The memorial is set to begin at 2 p.m., and will be followed by a reception at the lodge, 1309 N. Bradley Road.

“Joni has impacted tremendously the lives of so many as friend, teacher, attorney, mentor, advocate, and community leaders,” memorial organizers said. “Her passion and laughter will be dearly missed.”

Gray served 14 years on the county Board of Supervisors, representing Orcutt and Lompoc Valley.

Her involvement in the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo began as a young girl riding in the parade, and included being a queen candidate, parade grand marshal, parade announcer and host of an annual barn party.

A former teacher at Santa Maria High and Allan Hancock College, Gray spent 10 years on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board of trustees, acted as former County Schools Superintendent Bill Cirone’s administrative assistant, and previously worked as an aide for then-county Supervisor Harrell Fletcher.

She also was the driving influence for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Roundtable to recognize local high school athletes.

Upon leaving the Board of Supervisors, Gray focused on her family law and estate planning practice, operating from an Old Town Orcutt office not far from where her parents lived when she was born.

Recently, she participated in the ongoing campaign to raise funds to build the new OASIS Senior Center.

Through the years, Gray's service to the community earned numerous awards from different organizations including the Elks and Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

She was married to George Wittenburg and has a daughter, Samantha.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to organizations she was actively involved in and passionate in supporting.

Donations may be mailed to to OASIS, Inc. c/o Alicia Fails, community engagement director, P.O. Box 2637, Orcutt, CA 93457, or the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Roundtable, c/o Yvonne Biely, treasuer, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Santa Maria, CA 93455.

