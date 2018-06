Posted on June 6, 2018 | 9:31 p.m.

Source: Sara De Armond

A memorial for Kim Krasnoff will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 10, upstairs at Rusty’s Pizza Parlor, Bath and Carrillo streets, Santa Barbara.

Kim Krasnoff passed away on March 28, 2018, from a heart attack.

Those attending are asked to bring photos and stories to share, and to please let anyone who may be interested know about the memorial.

— Sara De Armond