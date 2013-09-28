Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 11:22 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Memorial Fund Set Up for Family of Navy Pilot from Lompoc

Lt. Cmdr. Landon Jones, a graduate of Cabrillo High and the U.S. Naval Academy, and a crewmate perished in Red Sea crash

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | September 28, 2013 | 11:25 a.m.

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Landon Jones
Navy Lt. Cmdr. Landon Jones

A naval officer from Lompoc was one of two who died in a Red Sea helicopter crash, and a memorial fund has been established to help support his widow and their two young sons.

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Landon Jones, 35, a graduate of Cabrillo High School and the U.S. Naval Academy, was killed Sept. 22 when his MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter crashed in the central Red Sea while on patrol with the destroyer USS William P. Lawrence, Navy officials said.

Chief Warrant Officer Jonathan Gibson, 32, of Aurora, Ore., also died in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but officials said hostile fire has been ruled out.

Both officers were assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 6, which is based out of Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado and on deployment with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.

Navy officials said the Nimitz group had been scheduled to return to San Diego in late summer but it was rerouted to the Red Sea on Sept. 1 for a possible military strike against Syria.

According to Navy officials, Jones was commissioned in May 2001 and was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, the Navy “E” Ribbon, the National Defense Medal and the Global War on Terror Expeditionary Medal.

Jones is survived by his wife and their two boys, a 6-year-old and a 3-month-old born during his deployment.

A memorial fund has been set up to support Jones' family. Checks made out to the "Landon Jones Memorial Fund" can be sent to the Navy Federal Credit Union, Attn: Landon Jones Memorial Fund, 55 Saturn Blvd., Suite C, San Diego 92154 or via PayPal account at [email protected].

The Navy said a memorial service will be held aboard the USS Nimitz.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 