Daniel Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament Raises Record $25,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters Program

A check presentation ceremony from the Daniel Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament took place Monday near the tree dedicated to Johnson at Rotary Centennial Park in Santa Maria. Pictured from left are Sarah Rudd-Lawlor, Big Brother Big Sister program manager; Larry Harlow, Kristen Johnson's father; Kristen Johnson; Melinda Johansson, Family Service Agency development manager; and Lisa Brabo, Family Service Agency executive director. (Family Service Agency photo)
A check presentation ceremony from the Daniel Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament took place Monday near the tree dedicated to Johnson at Rotary Centennial Park in Santa Maria. Pictured from left are Sarah Rudd-Lawlor, Big Brother Big Sister program manager; Larry Harlow, Kristen Johnson’s father; Kristen Johnson; Melinda Johansson, Family Service Agency development manager; and Lisa Brabo, Family Service Agency executive director. (Family Service Agency photo)
By Melinda Johansson for Family Service Agency | July 17, 2015 | 7:47 a.m.

The fifth annual Daniel Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament, held June 8 at the Santa Maria Country Club, raised a record $25,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County.

The Johnson and Harlow families have raised $79,500 in Dan’s memory. As a result, 53 at-risk children throughout Santa Barbara County have received a mentor big brother or big sister.

Kristen and Dan Johnson were newlyweds of just four months when he was killed in Afghanistan on Oct. 5, 2010, during his second tour of duty. To honor his memory and give back to a charity near and dear to Dan’s heart, Kristen and her family created the Daniel Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament.

“This tournament means so much to me and my family,” Kristen said. “It is such an honor to host the tournament in Dan's name and to have the community come out to honor him year after year. Seeing all the love and support for Dan even after five years is a reminder that his sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

Major sponsors this year included Rabobank as American Hero Sponsor, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians as Patriot Sponsor, and Best Buy Auto Sales, Keithly-Williams Seeds, Orton Contracting, American Well Services, Wellco Group, San Ysidro Farms and Santa Maria Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge as Champion Sponsors.

Dan was stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base as a member of the U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team and was a volunteer Big Brother.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a local program of Family Service Agency.

— Melinda Johansson is the marketing manager for Family Service Agency.

