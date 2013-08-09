Memorial Planned for Crash Victim Charlotte MacLean

A memorial gathering is planned early next month for a 19-year-old Santa Ynez woman who was killed last weekend in a vehicle accident near Solvang.

Charlotte Rose McNeil MacLean— an avid musician and writer enrolled at Santa Barbara City College — was fatally injured Aug. 3 when she was thrown from the bed of a pickup truck that crashed on Ballard Canyon Road.

Five other people were seriously injured, and the 16-year-old driver was arrested on manslaughter charges.

Charlotte's mother, Teresa McNeil MacLean, told Noozhawk that the gathering is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Lavinia Campbell Park and the Grange Hall next door.

"Charlotte's wish would have been for there to be no alcohol, drugs, cigarettes, so we ask that wish to be honored," her mother said. "She would also have wanted people to wear the bright colors she loved (tartans and kilts welcomed, too!), and that guests come prepared to sing."

A memorial display will be set up at the gathering, MacLean said.

"We would like anyone who wishes to please bring something to put up on a memorial display with their name so we know who left it," MacLean said.

A fund is being set up — called the "Charlotte Rose McNeil MacLean 'Blackbird' Fund" after the Beatles song — MacLean said, noting that part of the lyrics are "take these broken wings and learn to fly."

MacLean said the fund is intended "to help especially troubled teens (Charlotte's passions were helping people in need, especially teens having trouble navigating life, helping animals, music...)"

The account will be established at the Montecito Bank & Trust branch in Solvang, MacLean said.

