Monday, June 11 , 2018, 4:29 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Memorial Planned for Crash Victim Charlotte MacLean

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 9, 2013 | 3:18 p.m.

A memorial gathering for Charlotte Rose McNeil MacLean is planned Sept 7 in Los Olivos. (Contributed photo)

A memorial gathering is planned early next month for a 19-year-old Santa Ynez woman who was killed last weekend in a vehicle accident near Solvang.

Charlotte Rose McNeil MacLean— an avid musician and writer enrolled at Santa Barbara City College — was fatally injured Aug. 3 when she was thrown from the bed of a pickup truck that crashed on Ballard Canyon Road.

Five other people were seriously injured, and the 16-year-old driver was arrested on manslaughter charges.

Charlotte's mother, Teresa McNeil MacLean, told Noozhawk that the gathering is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Lavinia Campbell Park and the Grange Hall next door.

"Charlotte's wish would have been for there to be no alcohol, drugs, cigarettes, so we ask that wish to be honored," her mother said. "She would also have wanted people to wear the bright colors she loved (tartans and kilts welcomed, too!), and that guests come prepared to sing."

A memorial display will be set up at the gathering, MacLean said.

"We would like anyone who wishes to please bring something to put up on a memorial display with their name so we know who left it," MacLean said.

A fund is being set up — called the "Charlotte Rose McNeil MacLean 'Blackbird' Fund" after the Beatles song — MacLean said, noting that part of the lyrics are "take these broken wings and learn to fly."

MacLean said the fund is intended "to help especially troubled teens (Charlotte's passions were helping people in need, especially teens having trouble navigating life, helping animals, music...)"

The account will be established at the Montecito Bank & Trust branch in Solvang, MacLean said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 