Memorial Planned For Fallen Ventura County Firefighter Ryan Osler

The Westlake Village Celebration of Life service is not open to members of the public

A memorial service to remember a fallen Ventura County firefighter killed near Lompoc is set for Monday morning in Westlake Village, but is not open to the public.

Ventura County Fire Department Engineer Ryan Osler, 38, died Sept. 21 when the water tender he was riding in tipped over while making its way through the roundabout on Highway 246 at Purisima Road east of Lompoc.

The vehicle’s driver, another Ventura County firefighter, received minor injuries in the crash being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

The water tender was full at the time of the crash as the crew was providing support to the force battling the Canyon Fire on south Vandenberg Air Force Base.

“Fallen Engineer Ryan Osler was a true public servant with a sincere passion to help others in the community,” the Ventura County Professional Firefighters Association said on its website. “On behalf of the Ventura County Fire Department, fire agencies and dignitaries are invited to attend his memorial service.”

The Celebration of Life service is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Monday at Calvary Community Church, 5495 Via Rocas, in Westlake Village.

At the request of the Osler's family, media and members of the public will not be allowed in the church, organizers said.

Dignitaries and fire agency representatives must submit reservations via the special memorial website by noon Thursday detailing the number of members and firefighting apparatus expected to attend since seating and parking is limited.

Uniformed personnel are invited, but do not need to make reservations and should arrived by 9 a.m., organizers said.

Procession details will be released Friday, according to organizers.

On Tuesday, members of several fire departments from Ventura County participated in a wreath-laying ceremony for Osler at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial at the Ventura County Government Center.

Osler’s father, Ralph Osler, is honored on the memorial. The retired VCFD engineer died in 2002 of a job-related illness, Ventura County officials said.

The younger Osler worked for the Ventura County Fire Department for the last 18 years, beginning his career in 1998 as a member of the Ventura County Fire Handcrew.

He was hired as a trainee firefighter in 2006. After six years of service, he promoted to the rank of fire engineer at Fire Station 42 in Moorpark.

The Santa Clarita resident is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and two children, Amanda, 13, and Brandon, 11.

Ventura County officials have asked that donations to the Osler family be made to the Ventura County Fire Department's Widow, Orphans and Assistance Fund, with checks made payable to “​VCFD WOAF” and include “Osler Family” in the memo section.

Checks can be mailed to the Ventura County Professional Firefighters Association, 3251 Corte Malpaso, Suite 501 B/C Camarillo, CA 93012.

Donations also may be made online be made online here.

Additionally, a GoFundMe page was started by Osler's brother-in-law and had topped $28,000 in donations as of Wednesday morning.

