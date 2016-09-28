Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:58 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Memorial Planned For Fallen Ventura County Firefighter Ryan Osler

The Westlake Village Celebration of Life service is not open to members of the public

A wreath-laying ceremony Tuesday at the Ventura County Fallen Firefighters Memorial remembered Engineer Ryan Osler who died in the line of duty when the water tender he was riding in crashed east of Lompoc.
A wreath-laying ceremony Tuesday at the Ventura County Fallen Firefighters Memorial remembered Engineer Ryan Osler who died in the line of duty when the water tender he was riding in crashed east of Lompoc. (Courtesy photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 28, 2016 | 2:26 p.m.

A memorial service to remember a fallen Ventura County firefighter killed near Lompoc is set for Monday morning in Westlake Village, but is not open to the public.

Ventura County Fire Department Engineer Ryan Osler, 38, died Sept. 21 when the water tender he was riding in tipped over while making its way through the roundabout on Highway 246 at Purisima Road east of Lompoc.

The vehicle’s driver, another Ventura County firefighter, received minor injuries in the crash being investigated by the California Highway Patrol. 

The water tender was full at the time of the crash as the crew was providing support to the force battling the Canyon Fire on south Vandenberg Air Force Base.

“Fallen Engineer Ryan Osler was a true public servant with a sincere passion to help others in the community,” the Ventura County Professional Firefighters Association said on its website. “On behalf of the Ventura County Fire Department, fire agencies and dignitaries are invited to attend his memorial service.”

The Celebration of Life service is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Monday at Calvary Community Church, 5495 Via Rocas, in Westlake Village.

At the request of the Osler's family, media and members of the public will not be allowed in the church, organizers said.

Ryan Osler Click to view larger
Ryan Osler

Dignitaries and fire agency representatives must submit reservations via the special memorial website by noon Thursday detailing the number of members and firefighting apparatus expected to attend since seating and parking is limited.

Uniformed personnel are invited, but do not need to make reservations and should arrived by 9 a.m., organizers said. 

Procession details will be released Friday, according to organizers.

On Tuesday, members of several fire departments from Ventura County participated in a wreath-laying ceremony for Osler at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial at the Ventura County Government Center. 

Osler’s father, Ralph Osler, is honored on the memorial. The retired VCFD engineer died in 2002 of a job-related illness, Ventura County officials said.

The younger Osler worked for the Ventura County Fire Department for the last 18 years, beginning his career in 1998 as a member of the Ventura County Fire Handcrew.

He was hired as a trainee firefighter in 2006. After six years of service, he promoted to the rank of fire engineer at Fire Station 42 in Moorpark.

The Santa Clarita resident is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and two children, Amanda, 13, and Brandon, 11.

Ventura County officials have asked that donations to the Osler family be made to the Ventura County Fire Department's Widow, Orphans and Assistance Fund, with checks made payable to “​VCFD WOAF” and include “Osler Family” in the memo section. 

Checks can be mailed to the Ventura County Professional Firefighters Association, 3251 Corte Malpaso, Suite 501 B/C Camarillo, CA 93012. 

Donations also may be made online be made online here.

Additionally, a GoFundMe page was started by Osler's brother-in-law and had topped $28,000 in donations as of Wednesday morning.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 