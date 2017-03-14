Friday, June 1 , 2018, 8:52 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Memorial Planned Friday For Lompoc Police Officer

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 14, 2017 | 1:33 p.m.
A memorial service Friday for Lompoc police Officer Miguel Grijalva will include a procession through town where community members can line the route to pay their respects. 

Grijalva, a three-year member of the Lompoc police force, died early March 7 while off-duty and outside the city limit, city officials said in a written statement. The preliminary investigation indicated the death was a suicide.

People can line H Street from Ocean Avenue to North Avenue and along North Avenue from H Street to D Street at approximately 11 a..m. Friday as the procession moves along the route. 

The memorial service begins at noon Friday at the Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 500 E. North Ave.

Before joining the Lompoc police force, Grijalva served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

A large number of law enforcement and military personnel are expected to be in attendance at the service. Parking at the church, both along the street and in designated parking areas, will be very limited.

"The Lompoc Police Department would like to extend its appreciation for the support it has received from the Lompoc community and from the numerous law enforcement agencies around the country that have sent their condolences," Sgt. Kevin Martin said. 

On the day Grijalva died, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department handled patrol duties in the city of Lompoc while officers mourned their colleague.

Anyone wishing to donate directly to the Grijalva family can visit the Go Fund Me account set up in Grijalva’s honor

Donations to the family can also be made through the Lompoc Police Officers Association, with checks payable to the LPOA and mailed to Lompoc POA, PO Box 1717, Lompoc, CA 93438-1717. The Police Officers Association will ensure the funds go to Grijalva's wife and children.

