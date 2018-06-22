Memorial Service to Be Held Friday for Lompoc Woman Found Dead in La Habra

A memorial service for the Lompoc woman found dead in bushes in the city of La Habra amid suspicious circumstances earlier this month is planned for Friday in Santa Maria.

The celebration of Emma Posadas-Espinoza’s life will be held at 1 p.m. at the Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary chapel, 1001 E. Stowell Road.

A reception will immediately follow at the Community Health Centers Santa Maria Corporate Office, 2050 S. Blosser Road.

The body of the 58-year-old woman was found early July 21 in foliage, with only the feet and a limited portion of the body appearing to be uncovered, according to police in the Orange County city.

An autopsy was “inconclusive” regarding the cause of death.

Police were seeking information about her missing vehicle, a 2013 Acura sedan with a license plate of 7EDU04.

La Habra police have not released any information about the case since the autopsy findings last week, a spokeswoman said.

Posadas-Espinoza was born in Texas and grew up in Lamont, Calif., graduating from Arvin High School. She received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from California State University-Bakersfield and her master’s degree from San Diego State University.

She moved to Lompoc in 1989 and worked as a licensed clinical social worker with agencies including Head Start, the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County and Community Health Centers.

She also attended her son Gabriel’s academic and athletic events as he grew up, according to her obituary.

CAC Head Start Program representatives remembered her in a Facebook post: “She cared deeply about the children, families and her co-workers, and many times was their best advocate. We send our deepest condolences to her family. She had many lifelong friends at CAC, and she will be missed."

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.