Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:31 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Memorial Service to Be Held Friday for Lompoc Woman Found Dead in La Habra

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 31, 2014 | 9:10 p.m.

A memorial service for the Lompoc woman found dead in bushes in the city of La Habra amid suspicious circumstances earlier this month is planned for Friday in Santa Maria.

Emma Posadas-Espinoza

The celebration of Emma Posadas-Espinoza’s life will be held at 1 p.m. at the Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary chapel, 1001 E. Stowell Road.

A reception will immediately follow at the Community Health Centers Santa Maria Corporate Office, 2050 S. Blosser Road.

The body of the 58-year-old woman was found early July 21 in foliage, with only the feet and a limited portion of the body appearing to be uncovered, according to police in the Orange County city.

An autopsy was “inconclusive” regarding the cause of death.

Police were seeking information about her missing vehicle, a 2013 Acura sedan with a license plate of 7EDU04.

La Habra police have not released any information about the case since the autopsy findings last week, a spokeswoman said.

Posadas-Espinoza was born in Texas and grew up in Lamont, Calif., graduating from Arvin High School. She received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from California State University-Bakersfield and her master’s degree from San Diego State University.

She moved to Lompoc in 1989 and worked as a licensed clinical social worker with agencies including Head Start, the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County and Community Health Centers.

She also attended her son Gabriel’s academic and athletic events as he grew up, according to her obituary.

CAC Head Start Program representatives remembered her in a Facebook post: “She cared deeply about the children, families and her co-workers, and many times was their best advocate. We send our deepest condolences to her family. She had many lifelong friends at CAC, and she will be missed."

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 