Memorial Scheduled For Los Olivos Couple Kimberly & Gregg Hamilton

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | October 14, 2015

A memorial service to remember the lives of the couple who died in a murder-suicide in Los Olivos is planned for 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave.

The service will remember Kimberly Towe Hamilton, 45, and Gregg Hamilton, 50.

They were found dead Oct. 8 in a residence in the 2200 block of Alamo Pintado Avenue in Los Olivos. 

After the service, a potluck meal is planned. People are urged to bring a dish of their choice. Beverages will be provided.

Survivors include three children — Justin, Taylor and Dylan.

Since the tragedy, Los Olivos and the broader Santa Ynez Valley community has rallied to support the children, one of whom is in high school while another is in college.

A community fundraiser is planned from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at Zinke Wine Co., 2366 Alamo Pintado Ave. in Los Olivos.

Zinke is partnering with Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and other local business to raise money for the Hamilton children.

Wine and beer will be sold by the glass with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the family.

Live music, food and a silent auction also are planned at the fundraiser. 

Benefit funds also have been established to accept donations at Rabobank branches under the name of Kimberly Hamilton or on Go Fund Me, which had climbed to more than $37,000 by Wednesday morning.

