Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 4:56 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Memorial Service to Be Held Monday for Fallen Santa Ynez Firefighter Sean Misner

By Geri Ventura for the Montecito Fire Protection District | July 11, 2013 | 9:54 p.m.

Misner
Sean Misner

A memorial service for Sean Misner, one of the fallen firefighters of the Granite Mountain Hotshot Crew, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the football stadium at Santa Ynez High School, 2975 E. Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.

Parking is very limited, and carpooling is encouraged.

Nineteen members of the Granite Mountain Hotshot Crew lost their lives June 30 while battling the 2,000-acre Yarnell Hill fire that was started by lightning on June 28.

Misner, 26, was a fourth-generation firefighter whose uncles Tim and Terry McElwee, grandfather Herb McElwee and great-grandfather Chester McElwee were all in the fire service. His cousin Travis McElwee also worked with Misner at the Prescott Fire Department.

Misner grew up in Santa Ynez and graduated from Santa Ynez High School in 2005. He met his wife, Amanda, while they both worked at a grocery store in Santa Ynez. Amanda is seven
months pregnant with their first child.

The Montecito Firefighters Charitable Foundation (a nonprofit organization) has established a fund to assist Misner’s wife and family. Donations will be accepted at the memorial. Checks should be made out to the Montecito Firefighters Charitable Foundation. The tax ID number is: 204817396. Please reference “Sean Misner” in the memo.

Submit donations by mail to Montecito Firefighters Charitable Foundation, PO Box 5881, Montecito,CA 93150.

— Geri Ventura represents the Montecito Fire Protection District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 