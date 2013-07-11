Memorial Service to Be Held Monday for Fallen Santa Ynez Firefighter Sean Misner

A memorial service for Sean Misner, one of the fallen firefighters of the Granite Mountain Hotshot Crew, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the football stadium at Santa Ynez High School, 2975 E. Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.

Parking is very limited, and carpooling is encouraged.

Nineteen members of the Granite Mountain Hotshot Crew lost their lives June 30 while battling the 2,000-acre Yarnell Hill fire that was started by lightning on June 28.

Misner, 26, was a fourth-generation firefighter whose uncles Tim and Terry McElwee, grandfather Herb McElwee and great-grandfather Chester McElwee were all in the fire service. His cousin Travis McElwee also worked with Misner at the Prescott Fire Department.

Misner grew up in Santa Ynez and graduated from Santa Ynez High School in 2005. He met his wife, Amanda, while they both worked at a grocery store in Santa Ynez. Amanda is seven

months pregnant with their first child.

The Montecito Firefighters Charitable Foundation (a nonprofit organization) has established a fund to assist Misner’s wife and family. Donations will be accepted at the memorial. Checks should be made out to the Montecito Firefighters Charitable Foundation. The tax ID number is: 204817396. Please reference “Sean Misner” in the memo.

Submit donations by mail to Montecito Firefighters Charitable Foundation, PO Box 5881, Montecito,CA 93150.

— Geri Ventura represents the Montecito Fire Protection District.