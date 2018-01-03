Memorial Service for George Rempe Set for Saturday at SBHS

A celebration of the life of George Rempe will be held Saturday, Jan. 6 at 3:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara High School auditorium.

Rempe, a longtime volunteer assistant baseball coach at Santa Barbara High, passed away on New Year's Eve at the age of 73.

For years, he inspired and motivated student athletes in the community.

"A great loss to me personally and more importantly to the community in SB and beyond," wrote Thomas Singher, one of his former players and a friend, in an email to Noozhawk.

In the announcement for the memorial service, under the category, Attire, it says: "George Rempe casual."

