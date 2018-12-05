Memorial Service Planned After Motorcycle Passenger in Nipomo Crash Dies of Injuries

Mark Bradford Hurd and Krisanna Parke, of Santa Maria, were both killed in the Nov. 10 crash

Memorial service plans for a woman who died days after being critically injured in a motorcycle crash in southern San Luis Obispo County have been finalized.

Krisanna Parke, 41, of Santa Maria, died Nov. 17, her family said.

Parke was the passenger of a motorcycle that crashed into a truck Thompson Avenue Nov. 10 when a truck attempted to turn left from Wineman Road on Nov. 10 north of Santa Maria.

The motorcycle driver, Mark Bradford Hurd, 42, also of Santa Maria, was driving the motorcycle and was killed in the Nipomo crash.

The truck driver, John Ricker, 62, of Arroyo Grande, failed to observe the motorcycle approaching the intersection and pulled directly into the bike’s path, the California Highway Patrol said.

Hurd was unable to avoid the truck, and the front of the motorcycle crashed into the left side of the truck, ejecting Hurd and Parke from the bike, the CHP said.

The crash investigation remains ongoing, CHP Officer Mike Poelking said Wednesday.

Family members said Parke was airlifted to Fresno for more specialized medical care, but the woman died Nov. 17.

A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at Coast Valley Worship Center, 2548 S. Broadway.

The family has established a GoFundMe page available by clicking here.

Arrangements are under the care of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.

Hurd and Parke are among five Santa Maria residents killed in a crashes on Thomapon Road since late May.

Santa Maria residents Armando Morin, 29, and Salvador Angulo Jr. were fatally injured when their vehicle overturned on Thompson Avenue on May 26.

On Dec. 1, a Santa Maria woman was killed in a head-on collision in Nipomo, allegedly caused by an intoxicated wrong-way driver, according to the CHP.

Two other people were injured, one critically, in that Dec. 1 crash that occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on Thompson Avenue between East Knotts Street and Rancho Road.

Edgar Morales, 23, of Santa Maria, was traveling north in the southbound lane when his Honda Accord slammed head-on into a BMW X5 driven by Maricela Marquez, 55, of Santa Maria, the CHP said.

A passenger in Marquez’s vehicle — Maria Medina, 82 — suffered fatal injuries in the crash, the CHP said.

Services for Medina are being handled by Moreno Mortuary.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully