Memorial Service Planned for Patrick Becker

Posted on August 27, 2014 | 3:54 p.m.

Source: Free Methodist Church

Free Methodist Church joins Mark and Martha and Matthew Becker in the deep loss of their son and brother, Patrick Thomas Becker, who passed into the arms of our Lord on Aug. 14, 2014.

We are joining together at 10 a.m. this Friday, Aug. 29, in the sanctuary of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara, for a time of honoring this wonderful young man whom we all love.

Following our service at the church, we will move to the east end of Shoreline Park, where we will participate in the honoring of the fishing fleet as we intern Patrick's ashes in the ocean he so deeply loved.

We are comforted with the knowledge that even as we grieve his passing we trust in the mercies of God as Patrick rests in peace in our Lord's arms.