Local News

Memorial Service Set for Santa Maria Homicide Victim Thomas Dutart

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 5, 2018 | 9:36 p.m.
Man holding a banjo. Click to view larger
A celebration of life for Thomas Dutart, who was stabbed to death last month near his Santa Maria home, will be held on Aug. 5 at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Pismo Beach, where he often played music.  (Facebook photo)

Reflecting his love of music, the victim of a fatal stabbing in Santa Maria two weeks ago will be remembered during a celebration of life filled with Dixieland jazz, dancing and more.

The memorial event for Thomas Dutart, who would have turned 83 on July 4, is planned from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Pismo Beach Veteran’s Memorial Building, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach.  

Reservations for the memorial service are required by July 20 by emailing [email protected] .

The theme of Dutart's celebration of life is red,white and blue in honor of his July 4 birthday. Attendees are urged to dress casually as planners note he enjoyed wearing shorts and brightly colored shirts.

Dutart died June 19 after being fatally stabbed near his residence at a senior citizens mobile home park on the 1700 block of South Thornburg St., but Santa Maria police have released few details about the incident.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing, with detectives pursuing leads to track down the person or people responsible for killing Dutart, Cmdr. Jack Dunn said.

Dutart, who went by the nickname “Tommy Tuba,” was active in the community, including in musical groups and senior citizens activity.

Jo York, former president of the Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club, said Dutart talked her into taking the leadership position after he held the post.

She called him persuasive, funny, open and charitable.

“He was just a wonderful person. I really really liked him, and it’s really shocking to tell you the truth,” she said of his death.

“He was just the last person on earth you would think something like this could happen to because he was just so nice,” she added.

Dutart grew up in Stockton and graduated from Stockton High School and the University of the Pacific, according to his obituary.

Prior to moving to Santa Maria, Dutart worked as an elementary school teacher in Manteca in the San Joaquin Valley. He and his wife, Linda, would have celebrated 59 years of marriage next month.

Dutart was a past president of the Basin Street Regulars/Central Coast Hot Jazz Society in Pismo Beach, and a supporter of the Pismo Beach Jazz Jubilee By The Sea music festival.

He also served as a president of the Santa Maria Valley Senior Club, and was active in the Luis OASIS Senior Center Ukulele Band along with being active in the Santa Maria Elks Traveleers. 

In addition to his wife, Dutart is survived by his children, daughter Shelley (Wil), son Charles (Faye) and "adopted" son Art (Liz), plus several granchildren. 

Donations in memory of Dutart may be made to a favorite charity or the jazz camp scholarships for young musicians by sending a check to Basin Street Regulars with “Tom Dutart Scholarship Fund” noted in the memo and mailing it to P.O. Box 356, Pismo Beach, CA 93448, or the Victim Witness Emergency Fund, Tax ID#95-6002833 Account Name: DA Victim Emergency Fund with donations mailed to 1112 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

