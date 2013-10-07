Memorial Service Set for Saturday for Lompoc Navy Pilot

A memorial service for Lt. Commander Landon Jones, a naval officer from Lompoc who died in a Red Sea helicopter crash, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lompoc Foursquare Church, 125 North C St.

Sgt. Bryan Dillard said the doors of the church will open to the public at 1:30 p.m.

The service can also be streamed live online by clicking here.

Jones is survived by his wife and their two boys, a 6-year-old and a 3-month-old born during his deployment.

The Landon Jones Memorial Fund has been established to support the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the fund at 555 Saturn Blvd. Suite C, San Diego, Ca 92154. To donate via PayPal, the email address is [email protected].

Dillard said the service will feature a U.S. Navy Honor Guard along with a Navy chaplain from Coronado Island Naval Base.

Jones, 35, a graduate of Cabrillo High School and the U.S. Naval Academy, was killed Sept. 22 when his MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter crashed in the central Red Sea while on patrol with the destroyer USS William P. Lawrence, Navy officials said

Jones is the brother of Lompoc police officer Nolan Jones.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.