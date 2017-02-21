Memorial Services for Phil Womble on Saturday, Sunday

UC Santa Barbara Intercollegiate Athletics will host a memorial for "Mr. Gaucho," Phil Womble, on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Phil Womble Hall of Champions.

Born with cerebral palsy, John Philip Womble III lived to celebrate his 80th birthday last September 4. His health took a steep decline in late October. He remained in his home at Pilgrim Terrace and continually rallied – true to his motto, "Never Give Up!" – before death came to him peacefully in his sleep on Jan, 23.

Sports events were a touchstone for him to remember time spent with his father, J.P. Womble Jr., a rear admiral in the Navy who died in 1956 when Phil was 20.

Womble came to Santa Barbara in 1962 and resided at Hillside House. He moved out in 1990 to live independently. He was supported by the services of United Cerebral Palsy, and in turn he served as a longtime board member for UCP WORK, Inc.

A familiar spectator at Gaucho baseball and basketball games, Womble also appeared at UCSB classes taught by the late Walter Capps, a professor of religious studies and U.S. Congressman. Capps wrote the foreword for Womble's 1994 book, "Never Give Up!"

Womble has been inducted into the Gaucho Athletic Hall of Fame, the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame, and the Santa Barbara Court of Champions. Three Gaucho athletic awards are named after him. He is an honorary alumnus of UCSB, where the display area of the Intercollegiate Athletics Building is designated as the Phil Womble Hall of Champions.

Baseball was Phil's favorite sport, and he lived to see his beloved Gauchos play in their first College World Series last June, although he was unable to make the trip to Omaha.

Womble's values are reflected in the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award, which the S.B. Athletic Round Table each month during the school year presents to a junior student-athlete from each area high school. They are chosen for living up to these qualities: "Accountability, respect of teammates, opponents, and officials, honesty, positive attitude, reliability, loyalty, sportsmanship, others above self, and team above personal interest."

A memorial service for Phil will also be held on Saturday, February 25, at 2 p.m. at Christ the King Episcopal Church, 5073 Hollister Avenue in Goleta.