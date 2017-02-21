Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:30 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Memorial Services for Phil Womble on Saturday, Sunday

By UCSB Sports Information | February 21, 2017 | 12:27 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara Intercollegiate Athletics will host a memorial for "Mr. Gaucho," Phil Womble, on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Phil Womble Hall of Champions.

Born with cerebral palsy, John Philip Womble III lived to celebrate his 80th birthday last September 4. His health took a steep decline in late October. He remained in his home at Pilgrim Terrace and continually rallied – true to his motto, "Never Give Up!" – before death came to him peacefully in his sleep on Jan, 23.

Sports events were a touchstone for him to remember time spent with his father, J.P. Womble Jr., a rear admiral in the Navy who died in 1956 when Phil was 20.

Womble came to Santa Barbara in 1962 and resided at Hillside House. He moved out in 1990 to live independently. He was supported by the services of United Cerebral Palsy, and in turn he served as a longtime board member for UCP WORK, Inc.

A familiar spectator at Gaucho baseball and basketball games, Womble also appeared at UCSB classes taught by the late Walter Capps, a professor of religious studies and U.S. Congressman. Capps wrote the foreword for Womble's 1994 book, "Never Give Up!"

Womble has been inducted into the Gaucho Athletic Hall of Fame, the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame, and the Santa Barbara Court of Champions. Three Gaucho athletic awards are named after him. He is an honorary alumnus of UCSB, where the display area of the Intercollegiate Athletics Building is designated as the Phil Womble Hall of Champions.

Baseball was Phil's favorite sport, and he lived to see his beloved Gauchos play in their first College World Series last June, although he was unable to make the trip to Omaha.

Womble's values are reflected in the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award, which the S.B. Athletic Round Table each month during the school year presents to a junior student-athlete from each area high school. They are chosen for living up to these qualities: "Accountability, respect of teammates, opponents, and officials, honesty, positive attitude, reliability, loyalty, sportsmanship, others above self, and team above personal interest."

A memorial service for Phil will also be held on Saturday, February 25, at 2 p.m. at Christ the King Episcopal Church, 5073 Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 