Local News

Memorial Services Planned to Recall Legacy of Tuskegee Airman Who Lived in Lompoc

Longtime local resident Arthur Hicks died in December at the age of 95

Arthur Hicks, a former Tuskegee Airman, poses with a photo of his graduating class from pilot training and a Tuskegee Airman statuette on Nov. 7, 2014. A memorial for Hicks, who died in December, is planned for Saturday at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Click to view larger
Arthur Hicks, a former Tuskegee Airman, poses with a photo of his graduating class from pilot training and a Tuskegee Airman statuette on Nov. 7, 2014. A memorial for Hicks, who died in December, is planned for Saturday at Vandenberg Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Robert J. Volio )
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 13, 2018 | 12:31 p.m.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday at Vandenberg Air Force Base for a longtime Lompoc Valley resident who served in the Tuskegee Airmen and fought for civil rights throughout his life.

The legacy of retired Chief Master Sgt. Arthur Hicks, 95, will be remembered at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Vandenberg Chapel.

A 44-year resident of Lompoc, Hicks died Dec. 11 in Arizona, where he had moved months earlier to be closer to family. 

The Tuskegee Airmen were a pioneering group of African-American pilots and crew members in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1940 to 1952. The unit for the first African-American military aviators was known as the Red Tails. 

Hicks enlisted as a master sergeant upon his service as a Tuskegee Airman after World War II, and later retired at Vandenberg with the rank of chief master sergeant after 28 years of service.  

As a Tuskegee Airman, he initially served as an airplane mechanic and eventually trained to become a pilot after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

After he left the Air Force, Hicks worked as an educator, including at Cabrillo High School, Allan Hancock College and Chapman University.

He also served several terms on the Lompoc Unified School District board of trustees. 

Throughout his life, he fought for civil rights, including the effort to overturn rules that prohibited African Americans from joining the Lompoc Elks. 

Hicks received recognition and assorted awards for his work in the community.

In 2015, at the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation Military Ball, Sheriff Bill Brown presented Hicks with the Greatest Generation Award.

The honor recognized the man who had faced institutional racism but failed to let any hurdles stop him from becoming one of the nation’s first African American aviators.

“Many black men came back after serving their country only to be refused service at the lunch counters in their own hometown,” Hicks said at the time.

His wife, Edith, preceded him in death in 2013. Hicks is survived by his three children, seven grandchildren, three sisters and brother.

Those wishing to attend the Vandenberg memorial on Saturday can call 805.606.5773 for more information.

Interment is planned for a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

