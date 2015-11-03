Memorial Canceled For Mother, Son Killed In Santa Ynez Murder-Suicide

Advice

A memorial service for Lori Wolf-Pappas and Maxwell Pappas at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church in Los Olivos has been canceled.

The community gathering organized by the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community had been planned for Wednesday afternoon.

The 57-year-old mother and 21-year-old son died Saturday in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide in Santa Ynez.

Investigators believe Maxwell Pappas was at his mother’s home in the 2000 block of Refugio Road and shot her Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

He then left the residence and was involved in a solo traffic collision in the 1500 block of Refugio Road following a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Department added.

Both people were found with gunshot wounds in their heads, investigators said.

Lori Wolf-Pappas was married to Steve Pappas, who unsuccessfully ran for county supervisor in 2008 and 2012. They reportedly were estranged at the time of her death.

Maxwell Pappas, who graduated from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in 2012, was one of their two sons.

A Go Fund Me page, “​Sam Pappas' Bright Future,” was started to help pay for the education expenses of their surviving son, a student at Sonoma State University.

Another Go Fund Me donation page was created to help with funeral expenses.

