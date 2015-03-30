Memorial Service Set for Santa Ynez Teen Struck and Killed By Vehicle

The family of Carina Velazquez requests casual attire for Friday's gathering in celebration of the 15-year-old's 'relaxed approach to life'

A celebration of life is planned for Friday morning for the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School student who died hours after she was struck by a vehicle last week while walking home.

The family of Carina Velazquez announced the gathering would begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the high school football stadium, according to Principal Mark Swanitz.

“The family has requested casual attire to honor Carina's relaxed approach to life,” according to a notice on the high school website. “Wear the color green or pajama bottoms as they were Carina's favorites. Bring beach blankets and camp chairs to gather together on the football field.

"The stands will be available for those who prefer bleacher seating.”

The accident occurred at 6:50 p.m. Thursday on Highway 246, west of Refugio Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Chrysler minivan driven by Greta Garofallou, 83, of Lompoc was westbound on 246 when it struck the 15-year-old girl.

She was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, and died a few hours after the accident.

The high school freshman’s teachers described her as a "smart, quiet, very sweet, kind and caring kid.” The girl was active in FFA.

As news of the tragedy spread, a Facebook page was set up in Carina’s memory.

To help the family with medical and funeral costs, a fundraiser was held Sunday afternoon at Solvang Park, where the Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band performed while donations were accepted.

Additionally, a Go Fund Me fundraising page to help the family get donations for their expenses is available by clicking here. As of Monday afternoon, the site had received donations of $5,940 toward a goal of $8,000.

