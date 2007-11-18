Memories Long Gone

While cleaning out her garage earlier this year, a Carpinteria resident made a sad discovery.

According to the victim, an unknown burglar made off with some of her precious belongings.

Items listed as missing in the crime report include three binders containing photographs and letters sent to the victim by her deceased husband during World War II and three antique porcelain dolls with the combined value of $800.

Having made the unfortunate discovery in March, the woman was asked why she did not report her loss sooner.

Reasoning she doesn’t like to “complain,” the victim told the deputy, “I know you would not find them anyway. Honey, they are gone.”