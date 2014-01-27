Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 1:38 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Men Arrested in Alleged Sexual Assault at Milpas Home

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 27, 2014 | 5:04 p.m.

Ubaldo De La Cruz-Gonzalez
Ubaldo De La Cruz-Gonzalez

Two Santa Barbara men were arrested last week on sexual assault charges after a 28-year-old woman reported to police that she had been raped and assaulted by the suspects at a Milpas home last year.

Ubaldo De La Cruz-Gonzalez, 29, and Carlos Rojas-Villafana, 43, both of Santa Barbara, were arrested on multiple felony charges stemming from the sexual assault of the woman, a Santa Barbara resident, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

De La Cruz-Gonzalez is facing charges of rape by force, oral copulation by force and digital penetration by force, and Rojas-Villafana is facing charges of assault with the intent to commit rape, digital penetration by force and sexual battery while the victim was restrained, Harwood said.

The victim reported accompanying a friend to the home, located in the 200 block of North Milpas Street, where both suspects live, around 10 p.m. Oct. 23, 2013, to drink beers, Harwood said.

A short while after arriving, the victim’s friend abruptly departed, leaving the victim with the suspects. 

"At approximately 10:40 p.m., the victim attempted to leave but was prevented from doing so and was forcefully and repeatedly sexually assaulted until approximately 7 a.m.," Harwood said, adding that the victim was released when she convinced De La Cruz-Gonzalez that she needed to be at work that morning.

Carlos Rojas-Villafana
Carlos Rojas-Villafana

The victim reported the incident on Oct. 24, when she and an advocate from the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center came to the Police Department to report the sexual assault. 

Interviews, collection of evidence, a forensic medical examination of the victim and surveillance all led to the identification of De La Cruz-Gonzalez and Rojas-Villafana as the suspects in this case, Harwood said.

On Jan. 24, De La Cruz-Gonzalez and Rojas-Villafana were contacted by Santa Barbara police on the 100 block of South Alisos Street where they were working, detailing a car, Harwood said.

Both men were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $100,000.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 