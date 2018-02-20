Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 1:31 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

3 Plead Not Guilty in New Year’s Day Homicide in Santa Barbara

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | February 20, 2018 | 10:50 p.m.
Brian Charles Ruiz Click to view larger
Brian Charles Ruiz
Joel Angel Campos Click to view larger
Joel Angel Campos

The three men charged in connection with a New Year’s Day fatal shooting in Santa Barbara entered not-guilty pleas in Superior Court during last week’s arraignment.

Brian Charles Ruiz, 30, and Joel Angel Campos, 26, have been charged in the murder of Jesus Reyes, 24, and attempted murder of Tomas Arzate, 19, on Jan. 1.

They also face special allegations of the personal and intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and street terrorism (committing the alleged crime for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal street gang).

Ruiz is accused of being an active member of the Westside street gang, according to court documents.  

Reyes was found dead on the 1300 block of De la Vina Street, and Arzate was standing nearby with a gunshot injury, according to Santa Barbara police.

Officers initially responded to the 200 block of West Victoria Street to a disturbance call, and said the shooting occurred at a New Year’s Eve party at a home in the area.

Adrian Ramon Campos, 25, faces charges of accessory after the fact, a special allegation of street terrorism and committing the alleged crime while on bail or released on his own recognizance for another case.

Adrian Ramos Campos Click to view larger
Adrian Ramos Campos

In a probable-cause declaration filed in court, he is accused of helping his brother, Joel Campos, and Ruiz flee the city and evade police.

He was arrested Jan. 12 and also charged with sale of a controlled substance, cocaine, after a search of his residence, according to court documents.

All three men have pleaded not guilty and denied special allegations and circumstances, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for March 14 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

