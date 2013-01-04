Monday, June 11 , 2018, 12:00 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Three Sentenced in Child-Molestation Case Involving Santa Barbara 12-Year-Old

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 4, 2013 | 9:38 p.m.

Three men have been sentenced in a child-molestation case involving a Santa Barbara girl, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Santa Barbara police detectives learned about the possible molestation of the victim, and arrested three local men last March.

Authorities learned that the girl, who was 12 at the time, had been molested by a neighbor, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

She reportedly told Planned Parenthood personnel she had sexual intercourse with a 19-year-old man, which the organization is required to report to law enforcement.

Detective Charlie Katsapis determined that Martin Morales, 19 at the time, had engaged in a sexual relationship with the victim, who considered him to be her boyfriend, Harwood said.

Also charged in the case were Jonathan Mendoza Cisneros, 25 at the time of his arrest, who was sentenced to six months in County Jail this week, and will report to serve his time in April; and Jose David Hernandez-Alecio, 25 at the time of his arrest, who was also accused of child molestation and penetration with a foreign object to a victim under 14 years of age with the suspect greater than 10 years older, according to Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Ladinig.

He was sentenced to serve a year in jail and was deported, Ladinig said.

Morales entered a plea in December to a felony charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor who is three years younger than a perpetrator.

He was sentenced to 120 days in County Jail, three years of probation, and probation conditions including search and seizure and having no contact with the victim, Senior Deputy District Attorney Lee Carter said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 