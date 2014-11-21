Two Men Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison for Gang-Related Stabbing in Santa Barbara

Two men convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in a gang-related stabbing earlier this year in downtown Santa Barbara were sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Javier Hernandez III of Oxnard and Juan Jose Vasquez of Goleta were both 18 at the time of their arrest on Feb. 3, when police responded to reports of a fight taking place on the first block of West Carrillo Street in Paseo Nuevo Mall.

Police said the victim, a 31-year-old Santa Barbara man whose name was not released, had been walking with his companion through the mall when they were confronted by a group that included Hernandez and Vasquez.

Sgt. Riley Harwood told Noozhawk that witnesses heard words, including the name of a Santa Barbara-area gang being shouted, and saw gang hand signs being exchanged between the subjects, and that the victim was followed out of the mall before being stabbed once in the back, which paramedics later determined to be a non-life-threatening injury.

Hernandez and Vasquez were later arrested several blocks away from the scene and taken into custody.

Both were sentenced to eight years in prison Friday v three years for assault with a deadly weapon, a knife, and five years for committing the crime for the benefit of a criminal street gang. Both young men are affiliated with the Goleta 13 gang.

Prosecutor Hans Almgren said Hernandez was searched by police and found to have a knife in his pocket after the attack, and Vasquez was found to have the victim's blood on his hands, so both were charged with assault with a deadly weapon due to aiding and abetting laws.

On Friday, with little fanfare, a quick sentencing took place for the young men in Judge Brian Hill's courtroom.

Family members of the men also appeared, with several weeping openly as the young men sat in the jury box while Judge Hill read their sentence.

The restitution to be paid out is still being determined and will depend on the victim's hospital bills, according to Almgren.

Both men had 584 days of credit time served at the time of their sentencing.

"I think it's the appropriate outcome," he said outside of the courtroom Friday.

