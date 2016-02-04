Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:31 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Soccer

Mendro Rallies Santa Barbara to 3-2 Win over Ventura

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 4, 2016 | 8:09 p.m.

Isabelle Mendro finished a header by Julie Pitney in extra time to lift Santa Barbara High to exciting 3-2 win over Ventura in the Channel League girls soccer finale for the Dons on Thursday in Ventura.

Mendro had two goals and an assist in the win that secured second place in the standings behind league champion San Marcos. The Dons finish league at 4-2-2.

“I am so proud of the girls and the way the continued to fight,” Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf said. “It wasn’t our best game but you’ve got to love a team that finds a way to win, even on those days.”

On the game winner, Gardenia Maya served a corner kick that Pitney headed on goal. Mendro jumped in and made sure it went over the goal line.

Mendro gave the Dons a 2-1 lead, finishing a nice ball laid back for her by Alea Hyatt. Ventura equalized a minute later when Santa Barbara couldn’t clear the ball out of its penalty area.

Ventura scored first in the game. Santa Barbara tied it in the first half on a nice combination play. Briana Rios crossed the ball to Mendro, who laid it off to Kylie Schmidt for the finish.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 