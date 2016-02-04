Mendro Rallies Santa Barbara to 3-2 Win over Ventura

Girls Soccer

Isabelle Mendro finished a header by Julie Pitney in extra time to lift Santa Barbara High to exciting 3-2 win over Ventura in the Channel League girls soccer finale for the Dons on Thursday in Ventura.

Mendro had two goals and an assist in the win that secured second place in the standings behind league champion San Marcos. The Dons finish league at 4-2-2.

“I am so proud of the girls and the way the continued to fight,” Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf said. “It wasn’t our best game but you’ve got to love a team that finds a way to win, even on those days.”

On the game winner, Gardenia Maya served a corner kick that Pitney headed on goal. Mendro jumped in and made sure it went over the goal line.

Mendro gave the Dons a 2-1 lead, finishing a nice ball laid back for her by Alea Hyatt. Ventura equalized a minute later when Santa Barbara couldn’t clear the ball out of its penalty area.

Ventura scored first in the game. Santa Barbara tied it in the first half on a nice combination play. Briana Rios crossed the ball to Mendro, who laid it off to Kylie Schmidt for the finish.

