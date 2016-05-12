Friday, April 20 , 2018, 11:16 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Menelli Trading Company Begins ‘Meet the Artist’ Showcases With Sculptor Hélène Webb

Artist Hélène Webb sculpts clay at her workshop. A selection of her sculptures will be on display at Menelli Trading Company beginning May 19. Click to view larger
Artist Hélène Webb sculpts clay at her workshop. A selection of her sculptures will be on display at Menelli Trading Company beginning May 19. (Contributed photo)
By Miles Carroll for Menelli Trading Company | May 12, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

Menelli Trading Company, a leading luxury tile and stone importer, celebrates local artisans and the Montecito community by creating a pop up gallery in their new showroom.

“Our stone is the perfect backdrop for these fantastic local artists,” said Jeff Menelli, the company’s owner and designer. “We’ve created a salon atmosphere that’s relaxed yet sophisticated.”

The first in a series of exhibits will celebrate the work of Hélène Webb from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Menelli Trading Company, located at 1080 Coast Village Road in Montecito. The show will remain on display until the next artist showcase in approximately one month.

Webb’s love of the sea and sailing spans her artistic career throughout various media including drawing, graphic art, cartography, oil, watercolor, painting and sculpture.

She fell in love with clay and sculpture while teaching visually impaired students at the Braille Institute in Santa Barbara. The tactile and sensual nature of clay influenced both teachers and students.

“I love that we’ll be showing at Menelli — sculpture is three dimensional.” said Webb, “It’s meant to be touched.”

The evening will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and the music of John Payne. Please come enjoy the tactile experience of  Hélène’s sculpture where touching and seeing with your fingers is encouraged.

— Miles Carroll is the showroom manager at Menelli Trading Company.

 
