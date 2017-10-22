Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 3:01 am | Partly Cloudy 50º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

Menlo Blanks Westmont Women’s Soccer, 2-0

By Westmont Sports Information | October 22, 2017 | 12:43 a.m.

Westmont Women's Soccer was upset by Menlo, 2-0, dropping the Warriors into a second-place tie with The Master's going into the final GSAC match of the regular season.

The Warriors (12-3-1, 6-2-1 GSAC), the seventh ranked team in the NAIA,  wrap up the regular season next weekend with a trip to Santa Clarita to take on No. 12 The Master's (13-3-1, 6-2-1). The winner will receive a bye in the first round of the upcoming GSAC Tournament. In the event of a tie, Westmont would receive the bye as a result the Warriors' 5-2 victory over the Mustangs on October 14. 

Against Menlo (9-4-3, 4-3-2), Amber Hicks of the Oaks scored the first goal of the game in the 38th minute assisted by Rachel McCloskey. Ariana Ramirez added an insurance goal in the 83rd minute. Westmont keeper Amber Rojas stopped her first shot off a cross. However, Ramirez shot again off the rebound to give the Oaks a 2-0 advantage.

"The effort on the day was there," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli, "but the moments that we looked to go forward did not come off. Our movement did not end up being very threatening in front of goal. With a couple of defensive errors on our part, Menlo was able to capitalize on the moments they had."

Westmont took 12 shots over the course of the game, four of which were on goal. Menlo attempted seven shots, four of which were on goal.

"It is an unfortunate result, but at the end of the day, I believe in this team and am very confident that we will respond," said Cappuccilli. "There is no doubt in my mind that that will happen. I look forward to being able to witness what they produce this week in training that puts us in a good position for Saturday."

