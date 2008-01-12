Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 1:25 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Men’s Basketball: SBCC 59, Hancock 58

By Dave Loveton | January 12, 2008 | 7:45 p.m.

SBCC’s men’s basketball team staged a furious late rally to edge Hancock on Saturday night, 59-58.

Kola Togunde capped the wild finish by hitting two of three free throws with 0.5 remaining. The Vaqueros (7-8, 1-1 WSC North) improved to 4-1 at home by rallying from six points down (57-51) with 2:51 to play. Mark Keeten hit back-to-back layups on fast breaks but Hancock (6-14, 0-2) took a three-point lead on a free throw with 13.3 seconds left.

Keeten converted a follow shot at 5.9 seconds, shaving the deficit to one, 58-57. SBCC fouled immediately and Mike Cutino missed both ends of the double bonus. Togunde came up with the rebound and cast off from 58 feet. Cutino was called for a foul, giving Togunde three free throws with a half-second remaining.

Togunde, who finished with 14 points, missed the first charity shot but made the next two despite three timeouts by Hancock. The Bulldogs threw a length-of-the-court pass and 6-foot-10 Wolfgang Gieler got off a shot near the left side of the backboard but it didn’t come close to the rim.

Keeten scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, Togunde had 14 and center Alberto Rangel added 11. Gieler led the Bulldogs with 19 points.

The Vaqueros host Cuesta at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Dave Loveton is SBCC‘s sports information director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 