Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:01 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Business

Mens Fashions to Walk Runway at Paseo Nuevo

By Mary Lynn Harms-Romo for Paseo Nuevo | June 15, 2017 | 1:01 p.m.

In its official launch, The Whiskey Hotel will present the Trinidad3 1953 Collection designed by Trinidad Garcia III, at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Paseo Nuevo, entrance on State Street at E. De la Guerra Street.

Headlining Santa Barbara’s first menswear runway event at Paseo Nuevo, Trinidad3 is a '50s inspired collection.

A road trip from 1953-2017, the collection is inspired by the vintage American lifestyle: hotrods, motorcycles, barbershops, whiskey, cigars, and rock-n-roll. Raw denim and leather are mixed with modern fabrics, all made in Los Angeles.

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is available on a first-come basis.

The Whiskey Hotel is a U.S. veteran-owned local haberdashery. Presented in a custom vintage Airstream, this mobile menswear store and barbershop is the first of its kind.

The visionary team of veterans founded The Whiskey Hotel with a shared work-ethic, camaraderie, and dream of the experience that became The Whiskey Hotel.

Introducing the first menswear runway show at Paseo Nuevo, this event will feature the Trinidad3 1953 Collection full of salvaged American denim, leather and cotton.

— Mary Lynn Harms-Romo for Paseo Nuevo.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 