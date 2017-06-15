Mens Fashions to Walk Runway at Paseo Nuevo

In its official launch, The Whiskey Hotel will present the Trinidad3 1953 Collection designed by Trinidad Garcia III, at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Paseo Nuevo, entrance on State Street at E. De la Guerra Street.

Headlining Santa Barbara’s first menswear runway event at Paseo Nuevo, Trinidad3 is a '50s inspired collection.

A road trip from 1953-2017, the collection is inspired by the vintage American lifestyle: hotrods, motorcycles, barbershops, whiskey, cigars, and rock-n-roll. Raw denim and leather are mixed with modern fabrics, all made in Los Angeles.

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is available on a first-come basis.

The Whiskey Hotel is a U.S. veteran-owned local haberdashery. Presented in a custom vintage Airstream, this mobile menswear store and barbershop is the first of its kind.

The visionary team of veterans founded The Whiskey Hotel with a shared work-ethic, camaraderie, and dream of the experience that became The Whiskey Hotel.

Introducing the first menswear runway show at Paseo Nuevo, this event will feature the Trinidad3 1953 Collection full of salvaged American denim, leather and cotton.

— Mary Lynn Harms-Romo for Paseo Nuevo.