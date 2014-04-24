Peter Murphy Men’s Night Raises Funds for VNHC Mother’s Day Luncheon

On April 11, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care celebrated its 12th annual Peter Murphy Men’s Night, an evening where men — husbands, fathers, sons and friends of the women who attend VNHC’s annual signature Mother’s Day Luncheon — get together to collectively raise funds to underwrite the luncheon’s cost and provide support for VNHC.

More than 90 guests in attendance, including many of the VNHC Board of Directors, enjoyed an intimate evening where they learned about the importance of compassionate home health and hospice care services that VNHC provides to the Santa Barbara community.

Thanks to the legacy left by Murphy, the philanthropic group of men raised more than $90,000. Click here to see photos from the evening.

The evening’s festivities were co-hosted by Neil Levinson and Tom Dain at a private club generously procured by Brett Matthews. Levinson serves on the VNHC Board of Directors, and will have the pleasure of honoring his wife, Jill, as the Honored Mother at the 13th Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon on Friday, May 9 in the La Pacifica Ballroom of the Coral Casino at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

Murphy, who passed away in 2012 at VNHC’s Serenity House, was instrumental in beginning VNHC’s Men’s Night. For a decade, he was the driving force behind raising nearly $500,000 for VNHC to provide families in our community — including those unable to pay — access to compassionate home health and hospice care. His noble kindness and willingness to help others touched many people during his lifetime. He lived the VNHC mission as someone to whom you could turn to when in need.

The Men’s Night is now named in his memory, with much love and appreciation for him.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.