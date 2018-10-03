Men’s Water Polo Club at SBCC Looking for Players

Water Polo

A men's water polo club is starting up at City College.

The club is looking for players who are students at SBCC. Interested players can contact the club via email at [email protected] or through Instagram at @sbccmenswaterpolo or Facebook at SBCC Men's Water Polo Club

The club is going to compete against other college and community college club teams. The team will be using the pools at San Marcos High, UCSB and Carpinteria.

Travis Allain is the coach. He is also UCSB men's water polo club coach and the youth coordinator and 14U boys coach for the Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club.

The goals of the SBCC men’s water polo club are to contribute to the Santa Barbara water polo community at the JC, establish a fun atmosphere, a competitive team, develop and produce athletes for transfer or future personal development.