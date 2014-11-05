Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 12:27 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Mental-Competency Hearing Set for Alleged DUI Driver in Fatal Wreck

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | November 5, 2014 | 5:53 p.m.

The mental competency hearing for a Lompoc woman accused of driving while intoxicated, causing an accident that killed a retired Santa Ynez Valley High School teacher, will be held a few days earlier than originally planned this month.

Rebecca Cristal Sandoval, 38, is charged with murder, felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury, and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Patricia Kelly on Wednesday moved the planned hearing a few days earlier than previously scheduled, with jury selection now set to begin Nov. 20 in a Santa Maria courtroom.

The competency hearing was scheduled after two doctors evaluated Sandoval and differed on whether she is mentally competent to assist in her defense during the criminal trial, said her attorney, Deputy Public Defender Patty Dark.

Sandoval, who remains in custody with bail set at $1 million, stands accused of causing the Dec. 19, 2013, three-vehicle collision that led to the death of Buellton resident Linda Wall, a well-known, longtime Spanish and French teacher at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.

The wreck occurred about 2:10 p.m. near the intersection of Casino Drive and Highway 246 in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to authorities.

An eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Sandoval slammed into the rear of a Toyota Highlander — driven by Wall — that was slowing for a red light ahead, the California Highway Patrol said.

Sandoval was traveling at an unsafe speed, the CHP said, and the force of the impact drove the Highlander into the rear of an already stopped Chevy Equinox.

Wall suffered major injuries and required CPR. She was revived at the scene before being transported via a CalStar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she later died.

Simona Mikusova, 28, who in a third vehicle, was also hurt during the incident, but Sandoval was uninjured.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Greco said earlier this year that Sandoval was intoxicated with nitrous oxide.

Those who abuse nitrous oxide inhale it through the nose or lungs in what’s been dubbed “huffing,” according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The chemical abuse can cause short- and long-term problems, including liver and kidney damage, hearing loss, or bone marrow damage.

Effects may also include loss of coordination and limb spasms. In some cases, it can even cause brain damage or death.

If the jury finds Sandoval is mentally incompetent, she would be required to undergo treatment. 

The criminal trial would be on hold until she is deemed competent.

