Mental Health Advocates Ann Eldridge, Patrick Bergin to Be Honored by County Supervisors

By Suzanne Grimmesey for Santa Barbara County ADMHS | February 5, 2015 | 7:33 a.m.

The volunteer work of longtime Santa Barbara County mental health advocates Ann Eldridge and Patrick Bergin will be honored by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning in Santa Maria.

“I’m pleased to acknowledge the fine work of two volunteers who have stepped up to the plate to improve the lives of our friends and neighbors with behavioral health challenges,” Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said.

Eldridge is a tireless advocate for individuals with behavioral health challenges and their families and has served on the Mental Health Association’s Board of Directors, the Mental Health Commission, the Consumer and Family Member Advisory Committee, the Planned Lifetime Assistance Network/Proxy Parent Foundation and the board of the California National Alliance on Mental Illness. She is also the founding president of the Southern Santa Barbara County NAMI chapter.

Bergin is a former member of the Mental Health Commission, a longtime member of the Consumer and Family Member Advisory Committee and the co-founder of the Healing Arts Council of Santa Barbara County. He has helped create a healing network of communications to support recovery and to transform the lives of people with mental health challenges and addiction.

The resolutions honoring Eldridge and Bergin will be presented between 9 and 10 a.m. at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building, Board Hearing Room, 511 East Lakeside Pkwy. in Santa Maria.

The proceedings will be video conferenced to the Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors’ Hearing Room, 105 E. Anapamu St., fourth floor. Live streaming video of the hearing will be available online by clicking here.

— Suzanne Grimmesey is a chief strategy officer for the Santa Barbara County Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services.

 

