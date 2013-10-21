Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 12:21 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Mental Health Arts Festival Showcases an Array of Creative Works

By Kelly Kapaun for the Mental Wellness Center | October 21, 2013 | 1:21 p.m.

The Mental Wellness Center recently hosted its 20th Annual Mental Health Arts Festival in Santa Barbara.

The Mental Health Arts Festival showcases the creativity of members of our community living with mental illness and helps to reduce the stigma surrounding the topic. The event connects the community at large with these creative members of our community and helps support their talents by providing a wonderful opportunity for them to display their artwork.

The free event featured paintings, drawings, sculptures, jewelry, music, poetry readings and more, as well as educational materials for the general public on mental illness, treatment options and community resources.

The Mental Wellness Center is a private, nonprofit organization providing support, housing and advocacy to adults and families affected by severe mental illness.

For more information, please call the Mental Wellness Center at 805.884.8440 or click here.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Mental Wellness Center.

Grogan
Artist Lesley Grogan at the Mental Health Arts Festival. (Mental Wellness Center photo)

