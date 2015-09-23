Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:14 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Mental Wellness Center Announces 22nd Annual Arts Festival

By Daniella Alkobi for the Mental Wellness Center | September 23, 2015 | 4:03 p.m.

Kicking off Mental Health Awareness Week, local artists who are living with mental illness will showcase their beautifully crafted paintings, sculptures, jewelry and more at the 22nd Annual Mental Health Arts Festival Saturday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at De La Guerra Plaza.

The free event is hosted by the Mental Wellness Center, a private non-profit organization providing recovery, education and family services to adults and families affected by mental illness.

Through connecting the community with these local artists and their creative expressions, the festival seeks to raise awareness and help reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, which is often a major barrier for individuals seeking help when they need it.

“The Mental Health Arts Festival is an exciting day that offers people living with mental illness an opportunity to express themselves and share their unique talents with the community,” said Annmarie Cameron, CEO of the Mental Wellness Center.

A vendor from a previous Mental Health Arts Festival presents her wares.

“Mental illness affects the whole community and, like any other chronic disease, it requires treatment and support," she said. "Our goal is to educate the community and help remove the mental health stigma that delays and often prevents so many individuals from receiving care.” 

Since 1990, mental health advocates nationwide have joined together during the first week of October, Mental Health Awareness Week, to strengthen communities and educate the public about serious mental illnesses, including depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

The arts festival will feature a variety of artwork including paintings, drawings, music and poetry readings. The event will also offer educational materials focused on mental illness, treatment options and community resources.

Guests will have the opportunity to enter a raffle for $1.00 per ticket, for the chance to win gift certificates from local businesses.

For more information about the event, please call the Mental Wellness Center at 805.884.8440 or visit www.mentalwellnesscenter.org.
 
— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing the Mental Wellness Center.

 
