Mental Health Fair Set for Saturday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital presents its annual Mental Health Fair, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, May 3, in the Burtness Auditorium.

More than 25 nonprofit community agencies will be participating and providing free information to the public.

The primary goal of the event is to educate the community about services that are available for those affected by mental illness and addiction. Local therapists and psychiatrists will present lectures on topics such as sleep and stress, drug abuse in young adults and emotional reactivity. Educational Information and self-assessment tools will also be available.

Please use the Bath Street entrance for easy access. Free giveaways, complimentary beverages and more will be offered.

Lecture Schedule

Each presentation will include a question-and-answer session

10:30 a.m. — Paul Erickson, M.D., "Sleep: Why Do We Need It and Why Is It So Hard to Get?"

11:45 a.m. — Steve Barnett, M.D., "Emerging Trends in the Youth Drug Culture”

1 p.m. — Jim Piekarski, MFT, "Mastering Emotional Reactivity in Relationships"

— Maria Zate is the manager of marketing and public affairs for Cottage Health System.