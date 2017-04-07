Community Planning Forums to Review Mental Health Services Act

The Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness will host four Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) community stakeholder planning forums in April.
The community is invited to learn about the three-year (2017-20) MHSA Plan Update, ask questions and share views.
Clients, family members, providers, partner agencies, advocates, friends and stakeholders interested in alcohol, drug and mental health services in the county are urged to attend.
The forums will take place on the following dates:
Monday, April 10, 10–11:30 a.m., Public Health auditorium, 300 N. San Antonio Road, Santa Barbara.
Thursday, April 13, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave., Lompoc.
Monday, April 17, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Board of Supervisors meeting room, 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy., Santa Maria.
Tuesday, April 18, 4:30-6 p.m. Public Health Department auditorium, 300 N. San Antonio Road, Santa Barbara.
Interpretation services will be provided. If language access is needed, notify the department 72 hours prior to the event to allow for scheduling. For more information, or if you require interpretation services, contact Talia Lozipone at [email protected]
— Suzanne Grimmesey for County Department of Behavioral Wellness.