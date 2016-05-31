Mental Wellness Center Announces New Board Chair Andrea Carnaghe

The Mental Wellness Center is proud to announce Andrea Carnaghe as the organization’s new board chair.

The Mental Wellness Center is a private, nonprofit organization providing recovery, education and support services for individuals affected by mental illness including youth, adults, families and the community.

Carnaghe brings nearly three decades of experience in finance and accounting to the Mental Wellness Center’s board of directors.

She currently teaches accounting at Santa Barbara City College and maintains a handful of clients with Accounting a La Carte.

Previously, she held positions as a senior recruiter with Carnaghe and Gibbs and Montgomery Resources & Romac, and as a senior auditor with Price Waterhouse Cooper in San Francisco.

Carnaghe earned her B.A. in accounting from Golden Gate University, where she also served as a university instructor, teaching beginning and intermediate accounting.

She holds a California certified public accountant license and brings experience working with both privately-held companies and Fortune 500 companies including real estate clients, restaurants, manufacturers and nonprofit organizations.

In her spare time, Carnaghe enjoys traveling with friends and family, golfing and painting. Prior to joining the Mental Wellness Center’s board, she served as an accounting volunteer on the finance committee, where she grew passionate and committed to the organization’s work in the community through her personal connection with mental health.

The Mental Wellness Center is also pleased to announce the addition of two new members to its board of directors, Darcy Keep and Karel de Veer.

For more information about the Mental Wellness Center, call 805.884.8440 or visit www.mentalwellnesscenter.org.

— Jennifer Passaretti represents the Mental Wellness Center.