Mental Wellness Center Awarded National Three-Year CARF Accreditation

The Mental Wellness Center, a local nonprofit that provides services to adults and families affected by mental illness, has been awarded a three-year accreditation by the International Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).

“We are thrilled to be recognized with this prestigious honor, which recognizes the Mental Wellness Center’s standard of excellence and commitment to providing critical programs and services for people in our community who are affected by mental illness,” said Annmarie Cameron, CEO of the Mental Wellness Center. “The award is a true testament to the achievements and quality of the Mental Wellness Center programs and its staff.”

The CARF recognition represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards.

The Mental Wellness Center participated in a rigorous peer review process and demonstrated its dedication to offering programs and services of the highest quality to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit.

“MWC has vibrant leadership, a clear mission and an excellent strategic plan to help guide it,” says the CARF Survey Report for the Mental Wellness Center. “MWC is commended for its commitment to cultural diversity and collaborating with community partners to meet the clients’ needs. The board members, management team and other stakeholders should be very proud of their accomplishments.”

The Mental Wellness Center has been providing recovery, education and family services to adults living with mental illness and their families since 1947.

CARF is an independent nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served.

Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.

— Jennifer Passaretti represents the Mental Wellness Center.