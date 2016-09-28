Mental Wellness Center Extends Family Advocate Hours for Community Members

Family members of individuals living with a mental illness encouraged to contact the family advocate for information, education and support



The Mental Wellness Center has extended the hours of its family advocate, offering everyone in the community access to information, support and resources related to mental health for a family member or loved one.



“At whatever point along the mental-health spectrum you find yourself or your family, the most important thing to know is that you are not alone,” said Annmarie Cameron, CEO of the Mental Wellness Center.

“Our family advocate is here to meet the needs of family members, significant others or caregivers of those living with a mental illness as they navigate what can often be a difficult and confusing time," she said. "Our advocate is committed to helping family members every step of the way.”

Family members seeking information, guidance, or resources for treatment are encouraged to contact the family advocate.



The Mental Wellness Center’s family advocate is available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with new extended hours on Thursdays from 5-6 p.m. (by appointment).

Individuals can reach the family advocate by phone at 884-8440 ext. 3206 or in person on the second floor of the Mental Wellness Center, 617 Garden St. in Santa Barbara. Services are offered to the community free of charge. Spanish-language services also are available.

For more information about the Mental Wellness Center, call 884-8440 or visit www.mentalwellnesscenter.org.

The Mental Wellness Center is a private, nonprofit organization providing recovery, education and support services for individuals affected by mental illness including youth, adults, families and the community.

Daniella Alkobi for the Mental Wellness Center