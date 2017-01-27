Monday, April 23 , 2018, 5:52 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Mental Wellness Center Has Two New Board Members

By Daniella Alkobi Mental Wellness Center | January 27, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Ned Emerson Click to view larger
Ned Emerson (Mental Wellness Center)

The Mental Wellness Center has announced the appointments of Ned Emerson and Vickie Gonzales to its board of directors.

Emerson brings over four decades of business and sales experience to the Mental Wellness Center’s board. He served as a sales representative for JanSport college bookstore division and before that he was the co-owner of Shoreline Sportswear for more than 25 years.

Emerson’s family connection to mental illness inspired his involvement with the Mental Wellness Center. A longtime volunteer with the organization, he was named Volunteer of the Year in 2012 for his work with the Fellowship Club at the Recovery Learning Center. His wife, Ann Lippincott, is also a board member of the organization.

Vickie Gonzales Click to view larger
Vickie Gonzales (Mental Wellness Center)

Emerson earned his B.A. from UCSB. In addition to his work with the Mental Wellness Center, he serves on the Board of Directors of United Cerebral Palsy and is a docent at the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, part of the Land Trust of Santa Barbara County.

Gonzales is a licensed marriage and family therapist. As a coach, she prides herself on working collaboratively with clients, helping them to reach their full potential and guiding them toward achieving their goals.

A Santa Barbara native, Gonzales is devoted to providing a quality coaching profession. She brings a unique perspective and ability to find creative solutions to everyday challenges to the Mental Wellness Center’s Board of Directors.

For more information about the Mental Wellness Center, call 884-8440 or visit www.mentalwellnesscenter.org.

The Mental Wellness Center is a private, nonprofit organization that recognizes that mental illness is a community matter that affects us all.

— Daniella Alkobi Mental Wellness Center.

 
