Mental Wellness Center Offers Free Community Classes, Support Groups

The local nonprofit Mental Wellness Center recently began offering free, weekly classes for the Santa Barbara community as well as facilitated support groups for those living with mental health problems and their families through its new evening Community Wellness Program.

As part of the program, MWC offers free, weekly classes in yoga and tai chi on Tuesday evenings that are open to the public. The program also includes facilitated support groups that give attendees the opportunity to share experiences and resources in a safe, secure and caring environment. Groups/classes are facilitated by trained counselors, peers and qualified instructors.

Programming including:

» A weekly meeting for individuals coping with a mental illness to understand triggers and learn strategies for recovery (Wellness and Recovery Action Plan – WRAP)

» A weekly meeting for family members and/or caregivers with a loved one struggling with a mental illness (Family Support Group)

» A twice-weekly session conducted in Spanish for family members and/or caregivers (Spanish Support Group)

» A weekly meeting for family members, caregivers and their loved ones living with a mental illness to attend together to learn problem-solving strategies (Client and Family Problem-Solving Group)

“Often in the mental health system, people must experience a crisis or demonstrate a extreme need to get any support, but it shouldn’t be that way,” said Annmarie Cameron, CEO of the Mental Wellness Center. “Through the Community Wellness Program, we offer a supportive outlet for people to come and focus on improving and maintaining their mental wellness, whether they have a loved living with a mental illness or they are interested in becoming part of a community that supports mental wellness.”

The Mental Wellness Center is Santa Barbara’s only rehabilitation and social center for adults and families affected by mental illness. In addition to providing classes through the Evening Community Wellness Program, the Mental Wellness Center provides residential and support services for individuals and their families coping with mental illness, educates the public about improving their mental wellness, and works to reduce stigma associated with mental illness.

All classes are held at MWC’s offices at 617 Garden St. in Santa Barbara, and some may require registration before the class by calling 805.884.8440. Click here for the full class schedule and more information on the program.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist representing the Mental Wellness Center.