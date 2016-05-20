Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:17 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Mental Wellness Center to Host Free NAMI Family-to-Family Education Course

By Jan Winter for NAMI Southern Santa Barbara County | May 20, 2016 | 11:00 a.m.

NAMI Southern Santa Barbara County, the local organization of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will offers its NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program for fall 2016 Wednesday evenings beginning Sept. 7. Operating through the Mental Wellness Center, the program will end Nov. 30.

Family-to-Family is a free, 12-session education program for family members of adults living with mental illness. The course is designed to help all family members understand and support their loved one while maintaining their own well-being.

The course includes information on illnesses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, clinical depression and other mental health conditions. It is taught by trained teachers who are also family members of loved ones living with mental illness.

Thousands of families have described the program as life changing.

“This course overall was the single-most — without a doubt — helpful and informative thing ever offered in all my years searching for answers,” one participant said. “It has helped me to understand better and communicate more effectively with my brother.”

A parent also found solace and community in a Family-to-Family class: “The course has helped me to realize that my son is still inside the body that is often times hidden by the mental illness and that I am not alone in this.”

Pre-registration is required for this NAMI Family-to-Family class. To secure your place, contact Jessie Schreiner, family advocate, at [email protected].

Jan Winter represents NAMI Southern Santa Barbara County.

 
