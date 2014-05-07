Mental Wellness Center Welcomes Joe Cooper as New Board Chairman

The Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Joe Cooper as its new board chairman.

Cooper has more than 25 years of accounting, finance and operations background and is currently consulting in the accounting and financial for companies in the Santa Barbara area.

He owned and operated a successful import company that distributed general merchandise to major discount store chains throughout North America.

Additionally, he has held CFO and COO positions for a private jewelry wholesaler and a commercial diving company that serviced the offshore energy market. He has acted as the developer and investor residential construction projects in Santa Barbara.

Cooper spent four years in public accounting, and is a CPA. He earned his MBA from UCLA and a bachelor of arts degree in business economics from UC Santa Barbara.

Cooper and his wife, Gisela, have lived in the Santa Barbara area for 15 years, raising their two daughters, 16-year-old Juliana and 15-year-old Marion.

In addition to serving as board chairman of the Mental Wellness Center, he is treasurer of Friendship Manor, a retirement community in Goleta, and president of the San Roque Conference of St. Vincent de Paul.

The Mental Wellness Center is a private, nonprofit organization providing support, housing and advocacy to adults and families affected by severe mental illness.

For more information, call 805.884.8440 or click here.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Mental Wellness Center.