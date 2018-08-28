Tuesday, August 28 , 2018, 3:50 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Mental Wellness Center‘s Disaster Recovery Hub Remains Open

By Annmarie Cameron for Mental Wellness Center | August 28, 2018 | 11:42 a.m.

As Santa Barbara County transitions many of the services the Montecito Disaster Recovery Center provided back to its administrative offices on Aug. 31, the Mental Wellness Center announced it has secured a month-to-month lease to keep the center open as a short-term hub for mental wellness-related disaster recovery support and services.

“The Thomas Fire and 1/9 debris flow were traumatic events for our community and the impacts of trauma can be debilitating if left unaddressed,” said Annmarie Cameron, CEO of the Mental Wellness Center, Santa Barbara nonprofit.

“Supporting people’s emotional wellness and resilience is a long-term need. We are happy to keep the Montecito Center open and share the space with many important community partners supporting residents throughout the recovery process,” she said.

The county established the Montecito Center in early March with a commitment to stay open up to six months.

The county recently announced it would transition its services at the center back to its administrative offices by Aug. 31 and via information that can be accessed at www.ReadySBC.org, the county’s preparedness and recovery website.

The county is supportive of a community-based model to continue offering support and assistance through a site in the heart of Montecito.

“The Mental Wellness Center and Hope 805 have been among the most important resources for those impacted,” said Matt Pontes, assistant county executive officer and director of recovery.

 “The county is pleased that the Mental Wellness Center is able to continue offering resources and support at the Montecito Center,” he said.

“While services will continue remotely, we recognize the significance and value of having a local hub where community members can stop in and meet for various needs,” he said.

“Many courageous and highly effective community programs, services and volunteer movements grew out of our disasters,” Pontes said.

The Mental Wellness Center is working with the county Department of Behavioral Wellness to operate the California Hope 805 Crisis Counseling program that has deployed more than a dozen grassroots counselors throughout the community to support residents who experienced trauma and/or loss in the Thomas Fire and Jan. 9 debris flow.

The Hope 805 team has been a presence at the center since the disasters and will continue to operate its program from the center.

The county partnered with dozens of agencies, nonprofits, volunteers and community efforts at the center as a one-stop location to reach those in need and to efficiently partner with those supporting recovery efforts.

As a result of this collaborative model, the center became a critical resource for hundreds of impacted residents. Since the center opened, more than 700 people have visited, wither seeking help or offering help to those in need.

“The county of Santa Barbara is to be commended for opening the Montecito Center; it went far beyond what government is expected to do in a disaster recovery effort,” said Cameron.

“We are thankful to have the opportunity to continue this collaborative model in service to the community need,” she said.

The Montecito Center will remain open contingent on the continued availability of the building that has been donated by the owners for disaster recovery purposes.

Residents impacted by recent disasters and in need of support can contact the Montecito Center, 805-845-7887.

For more information, visit http://www.mentalwellnesscenter.org/.

— Annmarie Cameron for Mental Wellness Center.

 

