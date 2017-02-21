Mental Wellness Groups to Show Film ‘The Love Effect’

The Mental Wellness Center, Santa Barbara City College Wellness Connection, and San Marcos High School Wellness Connection Club are bringing the film The Love Effect to Santa Barbara and the community is invited to join the movement.

A free screening of the short film will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Fé Bland Forum at SBCC.

The event is open to adults, teens and the community. It will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with an opening reception, and later and an interactive Q&A with actor/producer/writer Tyler Atkins and director/screenwriter Drue Metz.

The Mental Wellness Center announced the partnership with the SBCC Wellness Connection, the health education program of SBCC's Department of Student Health and Wellness, to further promote student health and wellness on high school campuses.

Modeled after the successful SBCC program, the Mental Wellness Center-sponsored Wellness Connection will host student clubs on local high school campuses to encourage mental-wellness education among students.



Marking the organizations’ first official collaboration, the SBCC Wellness Connection and Mental Wellness Center sponsored Wellness Connection Club from San Marcos High are hosting the film.



“We’re proud to help bring the Wellness Connections at SBCC and at the high school level together to bolster local support and peer mentoring among our students at this transitional age,” said Annmarie Cameron, CEO of the Mental Wellness Center.

“The Mental Wellness Center is committed to raising awareness of mental health within our community — and that recovery is possible — and The Love Effect does just that," Cameron said.

"It’s a beautiful story about hope and self-discovery and we look forward to sharing this inspirational film with people of all ages," she said.



The Love Effect is the story of two men who are both dealing with loss in very radical ways.

Tom, a free-spirited surfer, has come to a remote California coastal retreat to cope with the pain of his lost love, while Robbie, a young San Francisco businessman has come to the same spot to take his own life.

Two men on different yet parallel paths are shown a way through together, putting forth an emotional message about the healing powers of love and understanding from those around you.

For more information about the event, email [email protected]

For more about the Mental Wellness Center, call 884-8440 or visit www.mentalwellnesscenter.org.

For information about SBCC's Wellness Connection, contact Roxane Pate at [email protected] or visit http://www.sbcc.edu/healthservices/wellnessconnection/index.php.

— Daniella Alkobi Mental Wellness Center.