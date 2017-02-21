Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:33 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Mental Wellness Groups to Show Film ‘The Love Effect’

By Daniella Alkobi Mental Wellness Center | February 21, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Mental Wellness Center, Santa Barbara City College Wellness Connection, and San Marcos High School Wellness Connection Club are bringing the film The Love Effect to Santa Barbara and the community is invited to join the movement.

A free screening of the short film will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Fé Bland Forum at SBCC.

The event is open to adults, teens and the community. It will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with an opening reception, and later and an interactive Q&A with actor/producer/writer Tyler Atkins and director/screenwriter Drue Metz.

The Mental Wellness Center announced the partnership with the SBCC Wellness Connection, the health education program of SBCC's Department of Student Health and Wellness, to further promote student health and wellness on high school campuses.

Modeled after the successful SBCC program, the Mental Wellness Center-sponsored Wellness Connection will host student clubs on local high school campuses to encourage mental-wellness education among students.
 
Marking the organizations’ first official collaboration, the SBCC Wellness Connection and Mental Wellness Center sponsored Wellness Connection Club from San Marcos High are hosting the film.
 
“We’re proud to help bring the Wellness Connections at SBCC and at the high school level together to bolster local support and peer mentoring among our students at this transitional age,” said Annmarie Cameron, CEO of the Mental Wellness Center.

“The Mental Wellness Center is committed to raising awareness of mental health within our community — and that recovery is possible — and The Love Effect does just that," Cameron said.

"It’s a beautiful story about hope and self-discovery and we look forward to sharing this inspirational film with people of all ages," she said.
 
The Love Effect is the story of two men who are both dealing with loss in very radical ways.

Tom, a free-spirited surfer, has come to a remote California coastal retreat to cope with the pain of his lost love, while Robbie, a young San Francisco businessman has come to the same spot to take his own life.

Two men on different yet parallel paths are shown a way through together, putting forth an emotional message about the healing powers of love and understanding from those around you.

For more information about the event, email [email protected]

For more about the Mental Wellness Center, call 884-8440 or visit www.mentalwellnesscenter.org.

For information about SBCC's Wellness Connection, contact Roxane Pate at [email protected] or visit http://www.sbcc.edu/healthservices/wellnessconnection/index.php.

— Daniella Alkobi Mental Wellness Center.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 